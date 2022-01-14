Kazakhstan lifts state of emergency in a number of regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has decreed to lift the state of emergency in a number of regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The state of emergency imposed on 5 January 2022 will be lifted in East Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Turkestan regions at 18:00 pm on 14 January 2022.

Earlier it was reported that a state of emergency will be lifted in the city of Shymkent as well.