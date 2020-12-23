Kazakhstan lights up main New Year’s tree

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Main New Year’s tree has been lit up in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

The main New Year’s tree was lit up at 8:00 pm Nur-Sultan time in the territory of EXPO town on December 22. The lighting up ceremony was aired by Khabar TV Channel.





It is worth noting that all 30 New Year’s trees that adorn the Kazakh capital were lit up simultaneously to mark the start of preparations for the upcoming New Year.

Residents of the city were encouraged to join the flash mob organized by the city administration of Nur-Sultan to decorate and light up their New Year’s trees at home. They photographed and filmed the entire process and shared the results via social media.