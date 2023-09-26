EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    18:37, 26 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan likely to ban sale of energy drinks to persons aged under 21

    photo: Maxat Shagyrbayev, Kazinform

    The Majilis [Lower Chamber of the Kazakh Parliament -edit] is considering today a norm initiated by the deputies on prohibiting the sale of energy drinks to persons aged under 21 within the draft law “On Health of the People of Kazakhstan”. This is what Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat said at the Government’s weekly meeting, Kazinform reports.

    “The norm is still being discussed. It has not been adopted yet. We expect it will be submitted for the Senate’s consideration soon,” she added.

    Earlier, the Minister said that 21% of Kazakhstani adults smoke, 20% of children are overweight, and 6% suffer from obesity. 10% of teens regularly use e-cigarettes, 17.5% consume energy drinks and sweetened beverages. 15% of teens have excessive weight.

