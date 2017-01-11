Kazakhstan likely to contribute to preventive diplomacy in UN Security Council – expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council Kazakhstan will try to contribute to the development of preventive diplomacy, said Dossym Satpayev, a well-known Kazakhstani political analyst.

"One of the main goals of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council is, in particular, to promote the concepts of preventive diplomacy and conflict resolution. It should also emphasize the consolidation of efforts to counter extremism and terrorism. It is clear that Kazakhstan, as a non-permanent member of the Security Council, will voice its previous initiatives on non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and creation of new nuclear-free zones in different parts of the world. Especially, given that over the past few years, Kazakhstan's leadership has put forward a number of them. So it is likely that Kazakhstan is going to use this international platform to actively promote initiatives it has already put forward at international conferences and various events related to global and regional security", said Satpayev.



Dossym Satpayev also noted that Kazakhstan will participate in the working groups' and commissions' meetings on other topics. For example, it is already known that the country will be involved in expert groups on long term conflict situation in some African and Middle East countries. In particular Kazakhstan will participate in discussions over Syria. Kazakhstan has already joined Syrian peace resolution indirectly by providing a platform for peace talks in January this year.



In general, according to Satpayev, Kazakhstan is likely to lobby its initiatives as well as to participate in discussions on resolution of conflict where other geopolitical powers are involved. All of this will enhance the international status of our country.