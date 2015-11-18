EN
    13:22, 18 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan likely to face further budget cuts - President

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the enlarged session of the Government on Wednesday that he does not rule out the possibility of further budget cuts.

    At the session, President Nazarbayev declared that the republican budget had already been reduced by 1.5 trillion tenge given the current economic situation. The Head of State didn't rule out that Kazakhstan might face further budget cuts in the immediate future. But further budget cuts, according to the President, should not affect the implementation of the social guarantees.

