    16:21, 29 September 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan likely to get Naval Anti-Terrorist Headquarters

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is likely to get its own Naval Anti-Terrorist Headquarters, Kazinform has learnt from the Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee, Daulet Yergozhin. 

    "The Naval Anti-Terrorist Headquarters is believed to be created [in Kazakhstan]. We have no naval headquarters. That is why we want to formalize the possibility of holding naval anti-terrorist drills in legislation," Mr. Yergozhin said, when asked about the bill on amendments to the Law "On Counter-Terrorism".

    According to him, the head of the headquarters will be invested with authority to make on-the-spot decisions.

    Mr. Yergozhin also added that Kazakhstan has a lot of offshore fields that may be attacked by terrorists. In his words, many foreign countries have analogous headquarters.

    Laws, decrees, orders Kazakhstan Law and justice
