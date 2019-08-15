Kazakhstan likely to haul 10 medals at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Former Olympic champion Serik Sapiyev believes that Kazakhstani athletes may haul up to 10 medals at the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Kazinform reports.

Sapiyev, who happens to be Chairman of the Committee for Sports and Physical Culture Affairs of the Culture and Sports Ministry, says Kazakhstan’s preparations for the Summer Olympic Games are in line with the schedule.

«Currently we have earned 10 licenses. After the success at the 2016 Rio Olympics we cannot move the bar downwards. I believe Kazakhstani athletes will haul more than 10 medals in Tokyo. I hope they will clinch three gold medals,» said Sapiyev, adding that he sets high hopes on swimmer Dmitry Balandin, judoka Yeldos Smetov and track-and-field athlete Olga Rypakova.

Recall that Kazakhstan was represented by 104 athletes at the 2016 Rio Olympics and collected 3 gold, 5 silver and 9 bronze medals in total ranking 17th in the overall medal tally.