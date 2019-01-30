Kazakhstan likely to launch flight to Japan this year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is planning to launch direct flight to Japan this year, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

The sides already have necessary legal framework in place. In fact, it was created back in 2016.



Kazakhstani and Japanese airlines are free to operate 14 regular flights per week without any limitations. Flights can be operated to Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya in Japan and Astana, Almaty and Karaganda in Kazakhstan.



The CAC press service has confirmed that the work on the direct regular flight to Japan is underway.



Recall that at the extended session of the Government on Wednesday President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev tasked domestic air carriers to launch flights to the U.S. and Japan.