    17:45, 26 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan likely to restrict people’s outdoor activities as coronavirus cases keep increasing

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan considers an issue of restricting people’s outdoor activities, as COVID-19 cases keep increasing, Kazinform learnt from Minister of Information and Social Development Dauren Abayev, who said it at the briefing in Nur-Sultan.

    This issue will be discussed today at a meeting of the State Commission, he added.

    Earlier, it was reported that 12 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across Kazakhstan today: 61 - in Nur-Sultan, 40 – in Almaty, 2 – in Karaganda, 2 – in Shymkent, 1 – in Almaty region, 1 – in Aktobe region, 1 – in Zhambyl region and 1 – in the North Kazakhstan region.



