    17:19, 19 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan listed among Azerbaijan's top non-oil exporters

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan ranks 5th among the top countries, that import non-oil products from Azerbaijan, with the total value of non-oil imports reaching $58.01 million from January through June 2023, Kazinform learned from Trend .

    As noted by the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, this figure is 2.5 times higher than in the same period last year ($22.9 million).

    Overall, the total turnover between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in the reporting period reached $218.1 million against $326.3 million in the same period of the previous year, which constitutes a decrease of 33.2 percent.

    However, Azerbaijani exports to Kazakhstan demonstrated a sharp increase over the year. This figure amounted to 60.1 million from January through June 2023 which is 2.6 times higher than last year ($23.2 million).

    Meanwhile, Kazakh export to Azerbaijan showed a decrease of 47.94 percent over the year, totaling $157.9 million against $303.4 million.

    In 2022, the total turnover between the two countries amounted to $598.4 million.


    Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan
