Kazakhstan, Lithuania establish cooperation on official development assistance

VILNIUS. KAZINFORM KazAID Kazakhstan Agency of International Development and the Lithuanian Central Project Management Agency (CPVA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation on a joint implementation of projects, strengthening regional cooperation between Kazakhstan and Lithuania in the field of official development assistance (ODA).

The parties mentioned that cooperation between Kazakh and Lithuanian agencies has great potential in exchanging experience and implementing joint projects aimed at the sustainable development of Central Asian countries. During the visit, the delegation of Kazakhstan held meetings with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania and other governmental and non-commercial institutions.

The above-mentioned visit focused on expanding the range of partnership in the external sector and raising awareness of the international community about the policy of sustainable development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

These issues are of particular relevance in accordance with the need to effectively use the potential of KazAID to promote the culture and history of Kazakhstan, announced by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the second meeting of the National Kurultai «Just Kazakhstan – Responsible Citizen» held on June 17, 2023 in Turkistan.

The Lithuanian Central Project Management Agency (CPVA), established in 2003 by the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania, is responsible for the management of programmes and projects financed from the state budget, the EU and other international donors.