Kazakhstan, Lithuania see cooperation in transit transport sphere as priority

VILNIUS. KAZINFORM - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko and Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs оf the Lithuanian Republic Mantas Adomenas held the 8th political consultations between the foreign policy departments of Kazakhstan and Lithuania, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The sides discussed in detail a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation. In particular, it was emphasized that there was a trustful political dialogue between countries, and positions on many issues on the international agenda were fully consistent. At the same time, mutual support on various international platforms has become a characteristic style of interaction between the two countries.

One of the most important items of the consultations’ agenda was trade and economic cooperation. Lithuania is currently one of the ten major trading partners of Kazakhstan in the EU countries. In turn, Kazakhstan is among the twenty trading partners of Lithuania in the world. By the end of 2021, the volume of mutual trade amounted to USD 454 million. In January-February 2022, trade turnover increased by 267% compared to the same period last year and amounted to 169.4 million dollars, with exports of Kazakhstan increased by 312% and amounted to 153 million dollars.

The participants of the consultations noted that cooperation in the transit transport sphere is a priority area of cooperation between the two countries. In particular, the parties considered the issue of interfacing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route with railway intermodal terminals in Kaunas and Vilnius, as well as the Klaipeda Seaport. This measure will make it possible to deliver Kazakh and transit cargo to the markets of the Baltic countries, Scandinavia and Western Europe.

The sides also discussed the state and prospects of cooperation development between two countries in the field of medicine, education, IT-technologies and innovations.

During a separate meeting with the leadership of the Seimas of Lithuania, Roman Vassilenko and the Lithuanian deputies considered the development and expansion of inter-parliamentary dialogue, supported at the level of parliamentary «friendship groups» in both countries. The parties noted with satisfaction the high intensity of bilateral contacts between the deputies of the Mazhilis of the Parliament and the Seimas.

During the meeting in the Lithuanian Confederation of Industrialists (LPK), Roman Vassilenko called on Lithuanian businessmen to develop a trade partnership and widely use preferences for foreign investors in Kazakhstan. The LPK leadership and entrepreneurs confirmed their willingness to cooperate, expressing interest in expanding their positions in the Kazakhstan market.