Kazakhstan logs 1,396 cases of COVID-19 over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,396 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in Almaty city - 211. North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions are second and third in terms of the numbers of daily coronavirus infections – 154 and 142, accordingly.

Out of the daily case count, Kostanay region has reported 132 infections, Karaganda region – 129, Akmola region – 121, and Nur-Sultan city – 110.

89 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been posted in Almaty region, 82 in East Kazakhstan region, 52 in West Kazakhstan region, 46 in Shymkent city, 37 in Kyzylorda region, 25 in Aktobe region, 24 in Turkestan region, 19 in Atyrau region, and 18 in Zhambyl region.

Mangistau regions has seen five fresh daily COVID-19 cases.

The country has so far reported 944,501 confirmed cases of COVID-19.