Kazakhstan logs 28 more COVID-19 cases, total at 1,304,895

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan reported 28 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

4 new cases were detected in Nur-Sultan, 17 in Almaty, 0 in Shymkent, 2 in Akmola region, 0 in Aktobe region, 0 in Almaty region, 0 in Atyrau region, 1 in East Kazakhstan, 0 in Zhambyl region, 0 in West Kazakhstan, 1 in Karaganda region, 2 in Kostanay region, 0 in Kyzylorda region, 0 in Mangistau region, 0 in Pavlodar region, 1 in North Kazakhstan, 0 in Turkestan region.