Kazakhstan logs 309 daily COVID-19-like pneumonia cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 309 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The country has also seen 14 people die of COVID-19-like pneumonia and 110 recover from it over the past day.

Nationwide, COVID-19-like pneumonia cases have totaled 60,893. The death toll stands at 3,711. The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia recovered cases has reached 54,550 in the country.

Notably, the country has posted 7,691 cases of the coronavirus infection over the past day.