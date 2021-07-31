EN
    11:39, 31 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan logs 309 daily COVID-19-like pneumonia cases

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 309 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    The country has also seen 14 people die of COVID-19-like pneumonia and 110 recover from it over the past day.

    Nationwide, COVID-19-like pneumonia cases have totaled 60,893. The death toll stands at 3,711. The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia recovered cases has reached 54,550 in the country.

    Notably, the country has posted 7,691 cases of the coronavirus infection over the past day.


