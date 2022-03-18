Kazakhstan logs 44 more COVID-19 cases, total at 1,304,767

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan reported 44 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

6 new cases were detected in Nur-Sultan, 15 in Almaty, 0 in Shymkent, 1 in Akmola region, 0 in Aktobe region, 1 in Almaty region, 1 in Atyrau region, 3 in East Kazakhstan, 1 in Zhambyl region, 4 in West Kazakhstan, 4 in Karaganda region, 4 in Kostanay region, 0 in Kyzylorda region, 0 in Mangistau region, 0 in Pavlodar region, 4 in North Kazakhstan, 0 in Turkestan region.