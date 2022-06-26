EN
    11:51, 26 June 2022

    Kazakhstan logs 66 fresh cases of COVID-19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day, the country has logged 66 fresh coronavirus cases, Kazinform cites the interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19.

    Almaty city has posted the biggest number of coronavirus cases - 42. Nur-Sultan city came in second with 15 daily infections.

    Three fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in Shymkent city as well as Karaganda region. Akmola region has seen two daily coronavirus cases, and Kyzylorda region - one.

    The country has so far registered a total of 1,306,233 coronavirus cases.



