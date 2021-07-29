Kazakhstan logs 7,479 COVID-19 cases in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 7,479 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The three areas of the country with the highest four-digit fresh daily COVID-19 cases are cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, and Karaganda region – 1,571, 1,450, and 1,011, respectively.

Shymkent city and Atyrau region have logged 445 and 424 daily infections, accordingly.

298 more cases have been detected in East Kazkahstan region, 270 in Almaty region, 251 in Pavlodar region, 238 in Akmola region, 230 in Aktobe region, 224 in Kostanay region, 220 in Mangistau region, 198 in West Kazakhstan region, 197 in Zhambyl region, 175 in Kyzylorda region, 145 in North Kazakhstan region, and 132 in Turkestan region.

A total of 557,107 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country since the pandemic began.