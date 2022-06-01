EN
    10:17, 01 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan logs in 5 COVID-19 cases for 3rd day in a row

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan again recorded five new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, raising the total COVID-19 tally to 1,305,755, Kazinform has learned from the Inter-departmental commission fighting to prevent the spread of virus.

    The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, registered three new cases of the coronavirus infection, while Almaty city added two COVID-19 cases.

    On Tuesday Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan had documented five COVID-19 cases.


