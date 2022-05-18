EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:21, 18 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan logs in 6 new COVID-19 cases

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Three areas in Kazakhstan registered fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past day, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Inter-departmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19.

    The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, added three new cases of the coronavirus infection. Two COVID-19 cases were recorded in Almaty, while North Kazakhstan region detected one COVID-19 case, pushing the total COVID-19 tally to 1,305,660.

    On Tuesday, Kazakhstan reported five coronavirus cases and five COVID-related recoveries countrywide.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!