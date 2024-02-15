Kazakhstan looking for efficient methods of water resources utilization in Hungary

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Hungary Zhanibek Abdrashov visited the owned state company “Budapest Sewage Works” to establish cooperation with the Hungarian side in the water sector, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

During the visit, the Hungarian side provided information on their company's activities and experience, as well as practical skills in the field of wastewater treatment plant management. Furthermore, the company stated that it is one of the leading companies in Central-Eastern Europe with a high level of applied technologies. It was noted that the main activities of the company are waste water treatment services, drainage and treatment of sewage and rainwater, as well as flood and flood protection.

The Hungarian side presented experience and technologies for treatment (mechanical, biological, organic matter removal), biogas and electricity production from sewage sludge and organic waste, and compost production from sewage sludge.

Photo credit: press service of the Kazakh MFA

“Budapest Sewage Works” can share its experience with Kazakhstan in making wastewater suitable for reuse, as well as for irrigating agricultural land or meeting the needs of water-intensive industrial plants.

It should be noted that 99 per cent of Budapest is covered by a 6,300 km sewerage network with 265 pumping stations. The company has a 170-year history since its foundation.