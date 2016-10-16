Kazakhstan looks forward to Malaysia's presence at Astana EXPO 2017

KUALA LUMPUR. KAZINFORM The Kazakhstan government looks forward to Malaysia's presence at Astana EXPO 2017 and to showcase its best practices, innovations, products, service and solutions in green energy, as well as, energy efficiency.

Themed, "Future Energy", the expo, dubbed the biggest event in Central Asia, will be held from June 10 to September 10, 2017 in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.

In a statement, Kazakhstan Embassy Counsellor in Malaysia Serik Amirov said the expo would be the most suitable platform for both countries to foster greater mutual cooperation in renewable energy and business collaboration.

"More than 100 countries have confirmed their participation in the expo, while Malaysia will also be joining the expo through the Malaysia Pavilion, themed 'Powering Green Growth'," he said.

Amirov added a letter of intent was signed in April between Astana EXPO 2017 Commissioner Rapil Zhoshybayev and Malaysian Green Technology Corporation Group Chief Executive Officer Ir. Ahmad Hadri Haris, to establish a green technology centre in Astana.

He hoped the collaboration would help Kazakhstan achive its goal of meeting 50 per cent of its energy needs from renewable sources by 2050.



BERNAMA