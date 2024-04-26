Kazakhstan loses 20 tons in oil production due to floods

Kazakhstan has lost nearly 20 thousand tons in oil production since the onset of floods, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

According to vice minister of energy Askhat Khassenov, oil wells are slowly being brought into operation as floodwater retreats.

Since the onset of flooding, the country has lost around 20 thousand tons in oil production. Oil wells are being brought into operation (of the 673 oil wells inundated since the beginning of floods, almost 150 remain under water), said Khassenov.

According to the energy ministry, the country produced 89.9 million tons of oil in 2023. Of these, 70.5 million tons were exported and 17.5 million tons were delivered to the domestic market. For comparison, the country produced 84.2 million tons of oil in 2022, including 64.3 million tons for export and 17.9 million tons for domestic consumption.