    14:18, 05 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan loses one spot in FIFA rankings

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan lost one spot in the updated FIFA rankings and is now placed 117th in the world, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Its closest neighbors Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan retained their spots - №100 and №66 respectively. Russia remains 27th in the world.
    Argentine tops the rankings with 1,532 points. Coming in at №2 is Belgium with 1,364 points. Chile is ranked 3rd with 1,353 points. Columbia and Germany round out the top 5.

    Kazakhstan Sport Football News
