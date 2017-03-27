Kazakhstan loses to Armenia in 2018 World Cup qualification

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh national team lost to Armenia in a match of 2018 World Cup qualifying stage in Yerevan with a score of 0-2, according to Sports.kz.

After the defeat in a friendly match in Cyprus many fans became sad but, nonetheless, they expected a positive outcome of the struggle with the Armenians.

For this match Alexandr Borodyuk fielded the same team squad that lost to the Cyprian team except for goalkeeper David Loriya. Centre-back Yury Logvinenko could not participate because of injury. On June 10, Kazakhstan team will face Denmark at home.

Goals: Mkhitaryan 73 (1:0), Ozbilis 75 (2:0)