Kazakhstan loses to Denmark at IIHF World U18 Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan national ice hockey team (under 18) lost to Denmark in the third match at the Division I A match (in Latvia) of the 2018 IIHF U18 World Championship, Sportinform reports.

In the opening period, the Kazakh hockey players were up 2-1. However, the opponents scored one and two goals in the middle and the final frames, respectively. As a result, Kazakhstan lost 2:4 to the Danes.



It is to be recalled that earlier our national team beat Norwegians (5-2) and lost to Germans (0-1).