ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan National Football Team have failed to qualify for the UEFA Nations League Finals, SPORTINFORM reports.

In an away match Kazakhstan lost to Georgia scoring 2-1 (0-0).



Goals:

Giorgi Merebashvili 59' (1-0),

Giorgi Chekvetadze 83' (2-0),

Oralkhan Omirtayev 90' (2-1)