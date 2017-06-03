Kazakhstan loses to Germany in Volleyball World League

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the first game of Group 3 at the 2017 FIVB Volleyball World League, Kazakh team in three sets lost to Germany, Sports.kz reports.

Kazakhstani volleyball players looked good and had a good chance of winning the third set. However, the Germans retained their advantage. Final score 3-0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-22).

The most productive Kazakh player Vitaliy Erdstein scored 11 points and Vasily Donets and Alexander Stolnikov both scored five points.

In another match of Group 3 teams of Austria and Venezuela were supposed to meet. However, the South Americans failed to arrive in Frankfurt on time and suffered a technical defeat 0-3.

On June 3, Kazakhstan will play against Venezuela. The game will start at 7 pm Astana time.

FIVB Volleyball World League is the most prestigious commercial tournament in men's volleyball. Kazakhstan is participating in the tournament for the third year in a row. 29 national teams are competing in the tournament this season. The current winner of the World League is Serbia.

FIVB Volleyball World League. Group 3, men. June 2

Group A3. Barcelona, Spain

Qatar -Greece -3-0 (25-20, 25-23, 25-21)

Spain -Mexico -3-0 (25-23, 25-23, 25-21)



Group B3. Bielo Pole, Montenegro

Chinese Taipei -Estonia -2-3 (25-23, 24-26, 17-25, 25-20, 12-15)

Montenegro -Tunisia -3-2 (18-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-27, 15-9)



Group C3. Frankfurt, Germany

Kazakhstan -Germany -0-3 (17-25, 16-25, 22-25)

Venezuela -Austria -0-3 (0-25, 0-25, 0-25) technical defeat.





