    22:23, 08 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan loses to India at Chess Olympiad

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh women's chess team lost to the hosts, Indian players, 0.5-2.5 at the 44th Chess Olympiad, Sports.kz reports.

    The Kazakh women's chess team failed in matches against the Indian squad 0.5-2.5 at the 44th Chess Olympiad taking place in Chennai, India. Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Assaubayeva got a tie, whereas Kseniya Balabayeva, and Guliskhan Nakhbayeva suffered losses.

    Earlier it was reported that the Kazakh women's chess squad were placed third, and the Indian team second at the 44th Chess Olympiad.


