    11:29, 02 September 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan loses to Montenegro in 2018 World Cup qualifier

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh national football team has lost to Montenegro - 0:3 in the qualifying match of the 2018 World Cup in Astana, according to Sports.kz.

    In the 31st minute, Marko Vesovic intercepted the pass on the opponents' side and beat Loria, scoring 0:1.

    Kazakhstan's Baizhanov violated the rules in the center of the field. Following a free kick, Montenegrin player Fatos Beciraj made a headshot under the crossbar (0:2) in the 53rd minute.

    The Kazakh team went ahead, creating chances. However, there was just nobody to score, and the defensive play was not good enough today. As a result, in the 63rd minute, Marko Simic finished off the hosts, scoring the third goal - 0:3.

    The players remained strong till the very end, but nothing changed.

    On September 4, Kazakh national team will play against Poland in Warsaw.

     

    Sport Football
