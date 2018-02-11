EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    12:59, 11 February 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan loses to Russia at Futsal Euro 2018

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakhstan National Team lost to Russia in the 2018 UEFA Futsal Championship third-place match hosted by Ljubljana, Slovenia, Sportinform correspondent reports.

    In the middle of the second half, Russia's Eder Lima score off the underside of the crossbar.

    Kazakhstan - Russia 0-1 (0-0)

    As a result, Kazakhstan finished 4th at the UEFA Futsal Euro 2018.

    It is noteworthy to mention that Kazakh player Douglas Junior made most of all assists of the tournament.

    Sport
