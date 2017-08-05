Kazakhstan loses to World Select Team at EXPO-2017 Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the third game at the EXPO-2017 Football Cup, Kazakhstan lost to the World Select Team 7-4, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The score was opened four minutes into the game by Andrei Bogomolov who sent the ball into the World team's net. But, one minute later, Argentine Hernan Crespo equalized the score.

Kazakhstanis managed to bring back their lead with the former Karaganda Shakhter forward Andrei Finonchenko's goal, however, it quickly vanished as Azamat Abduraimov scored another goal for the World Select Team.

The World team scored five more times - Hernan Crespo, Jari Litmanen, Hristo Stoichkov, and Jean-Pierre Papin each sent the ball into the Kazakhstan team's net. In response, the Kazakh squad managed to answer with two precise shots that Alexander Shovkovsky couldn't stop.

Earlier today, in the opening match of the EXPO-2017 Football Cup, Kazakhstan beat Germany 8-6.