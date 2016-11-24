EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:57, 24 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan lost 7 positions in FIFA’s annual ranking

    None
    None
    ASTANA KAZINFORM The FIFA's updated ranking of national teams has been published recently, Sports.kz reports. Kazakhstan's team lost 7 positions in it. And today the team ranks the 97th place vs. last year's 90th. Argentina is still the leader, Brazilians are the third and Germany has jumped to the second place.

    FIFA ranking as of November 24, 2016: 

    1 (1). Argentina - 1634 points

    2 (3). Brazil - 1544

    3 (2). Germany - 1433

    4 (6). Chile - 1404

    5 (4). Belgium - 1368

    6 (5). Colombia - 1345

    7 (7). France - 1305

    8 (8). Portugal - 1229

    9 (9). Uruguay - 1187

    10 (10). Spain - 1166

    29 (29). Ukraine - 804

    55 (53). Russia - 592

    62 (48). Uzbekistan - 558

    74 (77). Belarus - 470

    87 (125). Armenia - 412

    90 (88). Azerbaijan - 386

    97 (90). Kazakhstan - 354

    106 (98). Lithuania - 324

    112 (116). Latvia - 304

    119 (122). Georgia - 281

    122 (119). Estonia - 266

    124 (99). Kyrgyzstan - 265

    131 (140). Tajikistan - 231

    143 (114). Turkmenistan - 200

    162 (173). Moldova - 138

    Tags:
    Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!