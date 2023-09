BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM On Monday evening, Kazakhstan lost to Belgium 1-0 in the Qualifying for the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship, Kazinform reports.

The qualifying kicked off this March with 52 competing in nine groups on their route to the finals to be held in Slovakia.

The Kazakh team is set to face Spain, Belgium, Scotland, Hungary and Malta in Group B.

Next, Kazakhstan U21 will play vs Spain.