Kazakhstan lost to Serbia at Davis Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The tennis team of Kazakhstan lost to Serbia at the Davis Cup - 2:3, Sports.kz informs.

Alexander Nedovesov lost to Novak Djokovic at the first team match. Then, Mikhail Kukushkin beat Viktor Troicki. Then, Alexander Nedovesov and Andrei Golubev beat Novak Djokovic and Nenad Zimonjic in doubles. The fourth match was between N. Djokovic and M. Kukushkin where Djokovic was triumphant in five sets.

When the score was tied at 2:2 Troicki and Nedovesov had to decide which team was better. In fact it wasn't much of a contest, V. Troicki easily won in three sets with the score 6:2, 6:3, 6:4 ensuring the victory of the Serbian team.