Kazakhstan lost to Slovakia at World Para Ice Hockey Championships start

The Team Kazakhstan lost the first match at the Astana 2023 World Para Ice Hockey Championships B-Pool, Kazinform cites Kazparalympics

The match ended 10:1 in favor of Slovakia.

Next, Kazakhstan is set to play vs Japan today, October 7, at 07:00 p.m.

The Astana 2023 World Para Ice Hockey Championships B-Pool will run until October 11.

Besides, Kazakhstan will take on Sweden, Finland and the UK.

As earlier reported, the Kazakh capital is playing a host to the World Para Ice Hockey Championships B-Pool on October 6-11.

It brings together six teams. The two winners will propel to the World Para Ice Hockey Championships A Pool in 2024. Teams from Slovakia, Sweden, Japan, Finland and the UK confirmed their participation.

Kazakhstan is set for the first time ever to compete in the event after finishing second at the World Championships C-Pool last season in Thailand.