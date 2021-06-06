Kazakhstan-Luxembourg Cooperation Association presented Letter of Gratitude from Kazakh President

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM Head of the Delegation of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the European Union Margulan Baimukhan solemnly presented letters of gratitude on behalf of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and the Minister of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Aktota Raiymkulova, for their significant contribution to strengthening cultural relations, and popularizing the heritage of the great Kazakh poet and thinker, Abai Qunanbaiuly.

Founded in 2019, the Association makes an important contribution to the promotion of a positive image of Kazakhstan abroad, the development of cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and Luxembourg, as well as the implementation of mutually beneficial projects, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

The Association introduces Luxembourgers to the rich history, cultural heritage, and economic opportunities in Kazakhstan. To achieve these goals, the Association also actively cooperates with the Kazakhstan National Fund «Otandastar», the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Luxembourg, and the Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce.

During its activity, the Association, with the support of the Embassy, for the first time organized a screening of the Kazakh film «Kazakh Khanate. Diamond Sword», an integration meeting of Kazakhs living in Luxembourg, and other cultural and tourist events.

During the meeting, the Head of the «Kazakhstan-Luxembourg» Association, Ms. Nurgul Tursyn, spoke about the image and cultural projects that are planned to be implemented in the near future.