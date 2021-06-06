Kazakhstan-Luxembourg Cooperation Association presented Letter of Gratitude from Kazakh President
Founded in 2019, the Association makes an important contribution to the promotion of a positive image of Kazakhstan abroad, the development of cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and Luxembourg, as well as the implementation of mutually beneficial projects, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.
The Association introduces Luxembourgers to the rich history, cultural heritage, and economic opportunities in Kazakhstan. To achieve these goals, the Association also actively cooperates with the Kazakhstan National Fund «Otandastar», the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Luxembourg, and the Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce.
During its activity, the Association, with the support of the Embassy, for the first time organized a screening of the Kazakh film «Kazakh Khanate. Diamond Sword», an integration meeting of Kazakhs living in Luxembourg, and other cultural and tourist events.
During the meeting, the Head of the «Kazakhstan-Luxembourg» Association, Ms. Nurgul Tursyn, spoke about the image and cultural projects that are planned to be implemented in the near future.