Kazakhstan-Macedonia coop in legal, trade and economic spheres discussed
The issues of further development of inter-parliamentary relations were discussed at the meeting with Speaker of the Parliament T.Jaferi. The Kazakh diplomat told the interlocutor in detail about the priorities of foreign policy of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Budapest.
The state and prospects of legal issues of bilateral relations were discussed during the meeting with Minister R.Deskoska. In particular, it was agreed to sign a number of agreements regulating the cooperation of law enforcement agencies of the two countries.
It was noted at the meeting with the Minister of Economy K.Bekteshi that there is a necessity for establishment of a bilateral intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation, which should give rise to the development of trade and business connections between two countries.
The development of trade and economic cooperation between Macedonia and Kazakhstan was also the central theme of the negotiations of Ambassador N.Rustemov with D.Rashkovski, V.Dimovsky and D.Taleski.