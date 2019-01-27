Kazakhstan-Macedonia coop in legal, trade and economic spheres discussed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Hungary and to the Republic of Macedonia concurrently Nurbakh Rustemov held within the framework of his working visit to Skopje meetings with the Speaker of the Parliament T.Jaferi, Secretary General of the Government D.Rashkovski, Minister of Justice R.Deskoska, Minister of Economy K.Bekteshi, Secretary of State for Foreign Policy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs V.Dimovski, as well as with the adviser to the Prime Minister for Foreign Affairs D.Taleski.

The issues of further development of inter-parliamentary relations were discussed at the meeting with Speaker of the Parliament T.Jaferi. The Kazakh diplomat told the interlocutor in detail about the priorities of foreign policy of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Budapest.

The state and prospects of legal issues of bilateral relations were discussed during the meeting with Minister R.Deskoska. In particular, it was agreed to sign a number of agreements regulating the cooperation of law enforcement agencies of the two countries.



It was noted at the meeting with the Minister of Economy K.Bekteshi that there is a necessity for establishment of a bilateral intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation, which should give rise to the development of trade and business connections between two countries.

The development of trade and economic cooperation between Macedonia and Kazakhstan was also the central theme of the negotiations of Ambassador N.Rustemov with D.Rashkovski, V.Dimovsky and D.Taleski.





