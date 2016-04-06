Kazakhstan made breakthrough in historical development - Secretary of State

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova has chaired the first session of the state commission on holding of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence in Astana today.

"Throughout the years of independence we've made an incredible breakthrough in terms of historical development. Kazakhstan is our greatest pride," Secretary Abdykalikova said in her opening remarks.



At the session she especially stressed that celebration of the 25th anniversary of independence will further solidify statehood, unity and bring together all people of Kazakhstan.



The Kazakh Secretary of State drew attention to the fact that celebrations of that historical milestone will be based on such values as freedom, unity, stability, creation and prosperity.



Participants discussed how government bodies, public and mass media will cooperate to hold and celebrate the events dedicated to the 25th anniversary.



The state commission on holding of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence was established in accordance with the presidential decree as of March 28, 2016.