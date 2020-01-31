Kazakhstan made first steps to introduce AI, PM

ALMATY. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan has made first steps to introduce AI technologies,» Kazakh PM Askar Mamin told the Digital Future of Global Economy Forum in Almaty.

Notably, the Institute of Smart Systems and Artificial Intelligence (ISSAI) opened at Nazarbayev University. Jointly with the WB, it plans to build the AI national cluster with own laboratory, data processing research centre and AI Development Science Park.

The PM added that all companies and state bodies gradually adopt the AI elements.

The IT School was opened at the Astana Hub. The IT University established last September negotiates cooperation with the world’s leading companies.

As earlier reported, the Digital Future of Global Economy Forum kicked off in Almaty. Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Moldova attend the forum.