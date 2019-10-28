EN
    12:11, 28 October 2019

    Kazakhstan-made goods popular at Beijing charity fair

    BEIJING. KAZINORM Beijing played a host to the 11th international charity fair Love without Borders, Kazinform correspondent in China reports.

    The money raised will be challenged for the construction of playgrounds in poor rural districts of Yunnan province, China.

    The event brought together embassies of 100 countries and international organizations.

    Kazakhstan’s pavilion featured national souvenirs, beverages and sweeties. This year the county’s farm products, namely, flour, honey, sunflower seed, flaxseed and canola oil stirred great interest among the visitors.

    The annual fair has held since 2009. The past ten fairs raised more than USD 4.6 mln to improve the low-income and vulnerable social groups of Yunnan, Hebei, Henan and Guizhou provinces.

