    16:12, 15 May 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan-made weapons showed to Head of State in Uralsk

    URALSK - ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev visited JSC West Kazakhstan Machine Building Company, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    During the visit, the President of Kazakhstan inspected the manufacturing processes of hydrocarbon production and transportation equipment and components at the enterprise.

    Besides, the enterprise's engineering facilities, and such defense products as small arms and ammunition manufactured, were demonstrated to Nursultan Nazarbayev.

     

