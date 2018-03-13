Kazakhstan maintains 4.9% unemployment rate

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The number of unemployed in Kazakhstan in February 2018 was estimated at 440,700 or 4.9 percent of the economically active population (4.9 pct in January), Kazinform refers to the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy.

As of the end of February, the employment agencies of the Republic of Kazakhstan have registered 120,300 people as unemployed, which is 1.3% of the country's economically active population.