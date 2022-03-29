Kazakhstan maintains position of non-alternativeness of international problems' peaceful resolution - Senate Chairman

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Speaker of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev addressed the anniversary session of the Council of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of the Member States of the CIS in Almaty, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Senate.

The Kazakh Senate Chairman highlighted that the Interparliamentary Assembly of the Member States of the CIS makes a great contribution to the improvement of the national legislation. Over these years, over 600 framework laws and other documents that were actively used by the Parliaments to form the legal frameworks of the countries have been developed and adopted.

«As part of the Assembly international conferences and forums during which joint measures in migration, ecology, fight against terrorism and extremism and other current directions are discussed and developed are held regularly. In general, we believe that the CIS IPA is one of the most effective inter-parliamentary groupings,» said the Senate Chairman.

Ashimbayev thanked the CIS partners for their empathy and solidarity with the people of Kazakhstan during the tragic January events.

He informed in detail the CIS parliamentarians about the reforms underway in the country at the initiative of the Head of State.

«The January events demonstrated the necessity for more active reforms in many areas. In this regard, our country set in place a policy to build New Kazakhstan as a social, just, and democratic state. One of the key results of the forthcoming constitutional reform will be, of course, the further development of parliamentarism in Kazakhstan and a greater role of Parliament in the political system of the country,» said Ashimbayev.

He reminded that this year Kazakhstan chairs the CIS and will focus on the post-pandemic recovery, implementation of digital technologies, ensuring food security, strengthening of cultural and humanitarian and educational cooperation. A convergence of approaches in the field of environmental protection, introduction of green technologies, and rational use of natural resources was also mentioned as a priority.

According to the Senate Chairman, unfortunately, the anniversary session of the CIS IPA is taking place amid the unprecedented geopolitical tensions in the world.

«Our country holds the position of the indivisibility of security and non-alternativeness of the peaceful resolution of international problems based on the international law and principles of the UN Charter. We support any efforts aimed at promoting negotiating processes to this end,» said Ashimbayev.