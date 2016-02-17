Kazakhstan – major supplier of uranium on U.S., French markets

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of NAC Kazatomprom Askar Zhumagaliyev had a meeting with CEO of Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund Umirzak Shukeyev.

Zhumagaliyev reported about the work performed by Kazatomprom under its transformation program and briefed about the first results. He also submitted to Shukeyev a Map of Indicators for year 2016.

According to Zhumagaliyev, in 2015, Kazakhstan retained its leading position of the world’s largest producer of natural uranium with its total output of 23,800 tonnes. Kazakhstan was also recognized the major supplier of uranium on the U.S. and French markets, Kazinform learnt from Kazatomprom’s Press Office.

“Due to the measures taken in 2015, the company’s EVA (economic value added) rose by 15 bln 400 mln tenge. Moreover, the comprehensive measures on raising production effectiveness, optimizing technological processes and energy saving, enabled the company to cut production cost by 16 bln 400 mln tenge,” a press-release reads.

“Kazatomprom has been set ambitious goals on development of the country’s atomic industry. The company has already started working in this area and has taken huge measures on optimization and shifting the offices of enterprises to the production sites. Business must take into account the realms of production process – this is what we achieve under transformation program,” Umirzak Shukeyev said.

Among other notable results is the agreement on design and construction of a fuel assembly manufacturing plant together with CGNPC company, re-dislocation of 10 offices of daughter enterprises to uranium producing areas as well as reduction of the number of daughter companies from 82 to 72.

As the company’s Press Office explained, particular attention will be given to the development of Kazatomprom’s main activity, expansion of sales market and diversification of production.

The company intends to re-dislocate 2 daughter enterprises to uranium extracting regions, to establish a trading company which will specialize in spot market sales, to liquidate the shutdown offices in China , the U.S. and Russia, to remove 18 auxiliary units from the structure of the company as well as to elaborate a feasibility report of the project of construction of a fuel assembly manufacturing plant on the ground of UMZ JSC.

Alongside, Kazatomrpom plans to launch a new model of procurement which will allow to save funds through centralization and transparency of the process as well to introduce a new system of salary payment.