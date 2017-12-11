Kazakhstan makes a gift to the Martiros Sarian House-Museum

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM On December 8, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Armenia took part in the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the House Museum of the famous Armenian artist Martiros Sarian, Kazinform correspondent reports.

On behalf of the Kasteyev State Art Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the staff of the Embassy handed copies of Martiros Sarian's works that were kept in his fund.



It is noteworthy that almost half a century ago, within the framework of the decade of Kazakh art and culture in Armenia, the Kazakh delegation, which included representatives of the intelligentsia, met with the artist himself at the House Museum. During the meeting, the Kazakh delegation got acquainted with the work of the Armenian artist and presented their art.

For many Kazakhstanis idea of Armenia formed under the influence of Martiros Sarian. He managed to create an unforgettable image of the country, which became canonical for many years to come.



Each of his paintings is a unique world of an absolute harmony of colors, feelings, and thoughts - fresh and real.