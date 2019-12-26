Kazakhstan makes arrangements with Russian Transneft to supply oil to Belarus

MINSK. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has come to an arrangement with the Russian oil transport company Transneft on oil deliveries to Belarus, BelTA learned from Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Belarus Askar Beisenbayev during a press conference held on 26 December on the occasion of Kazakhstan Independence Day.

The diplomat said: «There is an agreement that once all the intrastate procedures are completed and all the issues are addressed, contracts on oil transit and supplies will be signed by oil-extracting companies.»

«For now there are general policy arrangements on oil transit via Transneft's system from Kazakhstan to Belarus,» Askar Beisenbayev specified. He referred to the agreements reached at the top level during the visit of Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko to Kazakhstan in October 2019.

«The energy minister of Kazakhstan has been to Russia and reconciled the matter of oil transit from Kazakhstan to Belarus with colleagues from Russia,» the head of the Kazakh diplomatic mission said, Kazinform refers to BelTA.