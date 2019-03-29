EN
    16:53, 29 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan makes it into semifinals at Water Polo World League Intercontinental Cup

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan men's team has played today against South African athletes in a quarterfinal match at the International Swimming Federation (FINA) Water Polo World League Intercontinental Cup in Perth, Australia, Kazinform cites the press service of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan downed South Africa 14-8 and, therefore, secured a berth in the semifinals.

    In the semifinals on March 30, the Kazakh team will face Japan.

