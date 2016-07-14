Kazakhstan makes it to top-100 of FIFA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The FIFA released its rankings of national football teams as of July, Sports.kz informs.

FIFA rankings:

1 (1). Argentina - 1585 points

2 (2). Belgium - 1401

3 (3). Colombia - 1331

4 (4). Germany - 1319

5 (5). Chile - 1316

6 (8). Portugal - 1266

7 (17). France - 1189

8 (6). Spain - 1165

9 (7). Brazil - 1156

10 (12). Italy - 1155

30 (19). Ukraine - 801

38 (29). Russia - 728

56 (66). Uzbekistan - 569

72 (78). Belarus - 507

97 (112). Kazakhstan - 359

102 (110). Armenia - 348

104 (111). Kyrgyzstan - 341

109 (104). Latvia - 338

116 (94). Estonia - 323

118 (137). Georgia - 318

120 (134). Turkmenistan - 312

127 (127). Lithuania - 293

137 (138). Azerbaijan - 253

145 (164). Tajikistan - 220

166 (159). Moldova - 151.