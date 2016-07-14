EN
    14:57, 14 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan makes it to top-100 of FIFA rankings

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The FIFA released its rankings of national football teams as of July, Sports.kz informs.

    FIFA rankings:

    1 (1). Argentina - 1585 points
    2 (2). Belgium - 1401
    3 (3). Colombia - 1331
    4 (4). Germany - 1319
    5 (5). Chile - 1316
    6 (8). Portugal - 1266
    7 (17). France - 1189
    8 (6). Spain - 1165
    9 (7). Brazil - 1156
    10 (12). Italy - 1155

    30 (19). Ukraine - 801
    38 (29). Russia - 728
    56 (66). Uzbekistan - 569
    72 (78). Belarus - 507
    97 (112). Kazakhstan - 359
    102 (110). Armenia - 348
    104 (111). Kyrgyzstan - 341
    109 (104). Latvia - 338
    116 (94). Estonia - 323
    118 (137). Georgia - 318
    120 (134). Turkmenistan - 312
    127 (127). Lithuania - 293
    137 (138). Azerbaijan - 253
    145 (164). Tajikistan - 220
    166 (159). Moldova - 151. 

     

     

