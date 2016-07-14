14:57, 14 July 2016 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan makes it to top-100 of FIFA rankings
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The FIFA released its rankings of national football teams as of July, Sports.kz informs.
FIFA rankings:
1 (1). Argentina - 1585 points
2 (2). Belgium - 1401
3 (3). Colombia - 1331
4 (4). Germany - 1319
5 (5). Chile - 1316
6 (8). Portugal - 1266
7 (17). France - 1189
8 (6). Spain - 1165
9 (7). Brazil - 1156
10 (12). Italy - 1155
30 (19). Ukraine - 801
38 (29). Russia - 728
56 (66). Uzbekistan - 569
72 (78). Belarus - 507
97 (112). Kazakhstan - 359
102 (110). Armenia - 348
104 (111). Kyrgyzstan - 341
109 (104). Latvia - 338
116 (94). Estonia - 323
118 (137). Georgia - 318
120 (134). Turkmenistan - 312
127 (127). Lithuania - 293
137 (138). Azerbaijan - 253
145 (164). Tajikistan - 220
166 (159). Moldova - 151.