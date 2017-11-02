Kazakhstan makes presentation of its mining industry projects in Tokyo

BEIJING-TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan made a presentation of its mining and smelting industry projects within a framework of a workshop in Tokyo, Kazinform correspondent in China reports.

In attendance at the event organized by the Kazakh Embassy in Japan and Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) were reps of over 400 Kazakhstani and Japanese iron and steel companies.



Berikbol Khamzin, chief geologist of National exploration company "Kazgeology" JSC, told participants of the workshop about amendments to the Kazakh legislation on subsurface use called to simplify procedures and speed up issuing of approval documents for exploration of fields.



Japanese businessmen were familiarized with the most promising exploration projects implemented by Kazgeology JSC and analogous projects in the regions of Kazakhstan.



Participants of the workshop discussed in detail the efforts assumed by the Government of Kazakhstan to attract foreign investment.



Takafumi Tsujimoto, JOGMEC Executive Director for Metals Strategy and Exploration, thanked the Kazakh side for the presentation of the projects, noting their attractiveness and expressing keenness to implement them jointly.



It was noted that the workshop offered its participants an opportunity to discuss a wide spectrum of issues related to doing business in Kazakhstan and ways to implement joint projects.